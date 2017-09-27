Karan Johar to Anushka Sharma: Celebrities Remember Legendary Yash Chopra on 85th Birth Anniversary

A father to me...a hero to me.... a man I miss everyday of my life... pic.twitter.com/4WXL9bBUDP — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 27, 2017

The legendary filmmaker #YashChopra ji birth anniversary u r within all of us & will remain forever 🙏🏻 — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) September 27, 2017

#HappyBirthdayYashJii. U were more than just my director or a friend. An anchor too. Ur support meant 'All Is Well'. Miss u & ur warm hugs.🙏 pic.twitter.com/nFJ3jtQsms — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) September 27, 2017

You will always live on in our hearts and the hearts of so many lives your movies touched #HappyBirthdayYashji ❤ pic.twitter.com/4Ca6TPUafe — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 27, 2017

Yashji u were the best part of working at YRF & my paratha-punjabi-partner-in-crime!Learnt the value of humility from you❤️🙏#HappyBdayYashji — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 27, 2017

Wishing the man that made us believe in love,the king of romance,the legendary Yash Chopra sir a very happy birthday #happybdayyashji — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) September 27, 2017

: "Legendary", "king of romance" and "a partner-in-crime" are some terms which have been used for late filmmaker Yash Chopra by Bollywood celebrities like Rakesh Roshan, Karan Johar and Anushka Sharma, who remembered him on his 85th birth anniversary on Wednesday.Yash Chopra, who made his directorial debut with a melodrama Dhool Ka Phool in 1959, rose to prominence after his successful film Waqt.In 1971, he founded his own production company, Yash Raj Films (YRF), and launched it with Daag. Some of his most iconic films are Deewar, Kabhie Kabhie and Trishul.He also directed the commercially successful cult film Chandni, Lamhe and Darr. He announced his retirement after Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012.He bagged several film awards, including six National Film Awards and the Government of India honoured him with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2005 for his contributions to Indian cinema.British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) presented him with a lifetime membership for his contribution to films, making him the first Indian to receive the honour.The filmmaker died of dengue fever in October 2012.