Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has resumed work after he went on a paternity leave on March 28, has revealed his interesting plans for kids Roohi and Yash Johar. In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, the filmmaker not only spoke about fatherhood, but also about the challenges and elation that comes with it.

The popular filmmaker and head of Dharma Productions welcomed two children earlier this year in his life through surrogacy. Johar tweeted a long message on Twitter, sharing this joyous moment with his fans. Karan had announced, "I am ecstatic to share with you all two of the most beautiful additions to my life, my children, and lifelines Roohi and Yash. I feel blessed to be a parent to theses pieces of my heart."

In his recent interview, the proud father admitted that it is indeed tough to stay away from his kids and that he is keen on turning into a ‘full time heart-on’ parent. The filmmaker also spoke about the holiday plans that he and Kareena Kapoor Khan are busy making with their children. Kareena welcomed her first child with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, in December last year.

“When they were born, I knew that my work, travel and social commitments would take a backseat because I’d want to give them unconditional love, care and attention. And now that they are home, I cannot stay away from them for long. It’s only been hours since I’ve been away, and look at me! I’m sharply aware of the time, I keep looking at my phone, because it’s the channel to my kids. I’ve decided that as soon as they are old enough, and before they start school, I’m going to bring Roohi and Yash to the office. Why not! Aren’t they productions of Dharma Productions? I want everybody here to know them. I want them to be all over the place. And I’m already looking at building a crèche here. It will be like Disneyland! I’m also looking forward to them travelling with me when I go outstation on shoots. Bebo’s son Taimur is a few months older than Roohi and Yash, and she and I have already started making plans for holidays together!” he said.

The filmmaker also refuted rumours suggesting that he was inspired by Tusshar Kapoor to opt for surrogacy.

“A single father is unusual in India. There are some famous single fathers in the world, celebs who were brave to have babies out of surrogacy, like Cristiano Ronaldo and Ricky Martin. But I wasn’t inspired by them. Or by anybody. I know Tusshar Kapoor took the step first. And what he did was amazing. But by the time his son Laksshya was born, my procedure had also started. I feel connected to Tusshar by our common decision. You can’t be inspired by anybody to have a baby out of surrogacy. You have to be emotionally ready. I was also prepared mentally, physically and logistically,” he said.

Karan also stated that he was like a father figure to many in the showbiz industry and that it was high time that he had his own children.

“I’ve nurtured so many people in the film industry, so many young actors, I’ve been like a parent to them more than a producer and director. I’ve been with them in their professional highs and their emotional meltdowns. But I played devil’s advocate with myself. Was I being selfish? Did I want to have a child only because I was afraid of growing old alone? Would I be an overprotective and overindulgent father because I wouldn’t want my child to accuse me of being a flawed parent and grow up missing a mother? But who’s to tell me that I can’t be a responsible parent, and the best mother and father in the world to my kid? This was an emotional, well-thought-out decision made after acknowledging and addressing all the issues facing me, and after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a single parent. I was ready for fatherhood. But was I prepared for twins? I was ready for triplets!”