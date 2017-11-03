GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Karan Johar to Judge Talent Hunt on New Show Ticket To Bollywood

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra will be hunting for talent along with other actors from the television industry.

IANS

Updated:November 3, 2017, 5:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Karan Johar to Judge Talent Hunt on New Show Ticket To Bollywood
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar will judge acting and singing skills of contestants on a reality television show tentatively titled Ticket To Bollywood.

To be produced by Endemol, the show -- previously known as India's Next Superstar -- will go on air on Star Plus in a few months, read a statement issued on behalf of the channel.

The show will also give a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work in a film under Karan's banner Dharma Productions. The auditions for the reality show are said to be on.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra will be hunting for talent along with other actors from the television industry.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Khichdi is Anyway an 'Undeclared National Dish', Says Harsimrat Kaur

Watch: Khichdi is Anyway an 'Undeclared National Dish', Says Harsimrat Kaur

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES