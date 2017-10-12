GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Karan Johar Unites With Big B, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt For Brahmastra Trilogy

The project is to be directed by Ayan Mukerji, known for Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

IANS

Updated:October 12, 2017, 9:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Karan Johar Unites With Big B, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt For Brahmastra Trilogy
Image: File photos of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Amitabh Bachchan/ Yogen Shah
Mumbai: On Amitabh Bachchan's 75th birthday on Wednesday, filmmaker Karan Johar announced that he is collaborating with the megastar and actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for a fantasy adventure trilogy called Brahmastra. Its first part will release on Independence Day, 2019.

"A trilogy... A fantasy adventure... A labour of love... 'Brahmastra'," Karan tweeted.




The project is to be directed by Ayan Mukerji, known for Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

A post accompanying the message read: "Dharma Productions is proud to announce one of its ambitious films, Ayan Mukerji's next directorial. We embark on a journey into the realm of a fantasy adventure series which will be a trilogy.

"Collaborating on this exciting journey with us are Fox Star Studios and Namit Malhotra. We are honoured to have Amitabh Bachchan lead our cast along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

"The first part of our big screen spectacle will release on August 15, 2019."
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Amitabh Bachchan a Life in Pictures

Amitabh Bachchan a Life in Pictures

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES