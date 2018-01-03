Karan Johar Welcomes 2018 With an Interesting List of Twitter Resolutions

My twitter resolutions for 2018! 1. Will wish friends personally on their birthdays 2.will only praise films and trailers i genuinely like( apologies for my earlier diplomacy) and 3. Will continue to market my films unapologetically (feel free to block me) — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 3, 2018

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has a knack of making witty statements and funny comments, has always been vocal on social media about the matters concerning the world of showbiz.And to welcome the new year 2018, KJo came up with a crisp list of New Year, read Twitter resolutions. The director-cum-producer stated 3 of his resolutions which include wishing his friends personally, only appreciating the films he genuinely likes unlike his previous diplomatic recommendations and to unabashedly continue promoting his films and projects.He wrote, "My twitter resolutions for 2018! 1. Will wish friends personally on their birthdays 2.will only praise films and trailers i genuinely like( apologies for my earlier diplomacy) and 3. Will continue to market my films unapologetically (feel free to block me)."KJo also added that if anyone has a problem with him marketing his own projects, they are free to block him on social media platform Twitter. Interestingly, given the family man that Karan is, he also decided to change his Twitter bio to "Roohi aur Yash ka papa! Hiroo aur Yash ka beta...." recently.On the professional front, Johar's production house Dharma Productions, began the preparation of Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.