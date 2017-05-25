Koffee With Karan has been the most loved show ever since its first season was launched. It's beloved host Karan Johar shares a good rapport with almost everyone within the industry, which makes it easier for the celebrities to be their usual selves on the most-watched chat show. While it has given several funny moments, it also got embroiled in several controversies, courtesy statements by the celebrities who have appeared on the show. As Karan turns a year older, we get you a lowdown on the best quotes by him from the recently concluded season of the show.

There was a lot of speculation about a ‘supposed’ fight between Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar which was also the reason why he did not appear on the fourth season of Koffee With Karan. But the rumours were put to rest when King Khan appeared on the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 5 along with Alia Bhatt. Karan said that their love for each other is unconditional to which SRK replied that he should release their nudes and their marriage photos. This prompted Karan to reply that he should reveal that they are married and he is the other woman is Shah Rukh's life.

During the Directors’ Special episode, Karan asked Zoya Akhtar about how she felt on being the most desired female director from the industry to which she replied ‘I’m waiting for you, Karan’.

Karan: Zoya, how does it being desired by everyone around you feel like?

Zoya: I am waiting for you, Karan

Karan: You know that's not going to happen

Zoya: Why? A girl can hope.

Karan tried to grill Kareena Kapoor Khan on his show by asking her if she has designed an airport look rack at her home as she often sends him pictures of his airport looks and ridicules his fashion choices.

On being asked why he decided to get married, Shahid Kapoor said because he had been single for four years and he couldn't find anyone to date around him.

Shahid: I had been single for 4 years. I had looked around and didn't find anybody

Karan: That's because you had dated most of them

Karan revealed on the first episode of Koffee with Karan season 5 how SRK behaves as a father.

On being asked who she feels is the coolest Khan of the industry, Twinkle was quick to change the question. Instead, she suggested that he should add Fawad Khan's name to the list.

Twinkle: “Why don’t you add Fawad Khan to the list and you answer the question.”

Karan: “I knew this entire episode is going to be like ‘Aa bail Mujhe maar’.”

The season 5 finale episode (Jury Special episode) had the jury members Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora, Rohan Joshi and Ayan Mukherjee judge and award the best from the given nominations. In the episode, Karan Johar commented on Neha Dhupia's outfit. He thanked her for being the first guest on the show to turn up in her house wear.

