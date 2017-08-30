Karan Johar's Nostalgic Ride Gets The Better Of Him, Calls His Friendship With Kajol-SRK As 'Lifetime Bonds'

My world 2.0 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

Much has been spoken and written about Karan Johar's public fallout with best friend Kajol but if the social media dynamics are anything to go by, the two are back to being as thick as they were.Karan, who surprised fans by sharing an adorable photograph of twins - Roohi and Yash, also shared some other photographs of the closest ones in his life.Of the many photos he shared last night, one featured Karan alongside Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker captioned it as, "Lifetime bonds!!!!"It wasn't until Karan's 43rd birthday that the tension between the two started to melt down. Little did Karan know that his young ones will act as catalysts mending the sour relationship between two old friends. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Karan shared the first-ever photograph of his children and soon after the post was up, his old friend Kajol liked the photograph. To ensure the gesture didn't go unrequited, Karan decided to follow Kajol on Instagram.The two have not just been best of friends off screen but have also worked together in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan. In fact, Kajol was Karan's first heroine and to the fans' delight, the two are definitely not in a mood to let go of their long-time friendship.In fact, in an interview to CNN News18, Karan had even stated that Ajay, Kajol’s husband, had a role to play in the fallout. “I'd like to say & I stand by it is that this is not a phase, a feeling that will change. No matter what, she's out of my life,” the filmmaker had said.Not just this, Karan shared many other special moments from his life and it seems it was his nostalgia that took over last night. He shared photographs with his parents Hiroo and Yash Johar alongside the Chopras, another one featuring his best friend Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh's son Aryan.He also shared photographs with ace designer Manish Malhotra and his childhood friend Apoorva.Karan also took the opportunity and shared a photographs with his favourtie children - Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, who made their debut with his directorial Student Of The Year.