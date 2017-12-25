Karan Johar's Twins Yash and Roohi Wish Fans Merry Christmas

Merry Xmas from me and mine!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 24, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

Karan Johar, who is a proud father to twins Yash and Roohi, decided to surprise fans with an adorable Christmas wish from his little ones.The actor-producer shared a wonderful festive photograph featuring the munchkins and wrote, "Merry Xmas from me and mine!!!!"Given that it's Yash and Roohi's first Christmas, their father made it special by throwing a bash last night. The likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif attended the party at his residence and had a gala time.Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan decided to make the second Christmas of their boy Taimur Ali Khan special and hosted a family dinner on the festival's eve. Saif's children Sara and Ibrahim too joined the feast last night.