Karan Johar's Twins Yash and Roohi Wish Fans Merry Christmas
Karan Johar's little twins Yash and Roohi are beyond adorable in this Christmassy photo.
Karan Johar, who is a proud father to twins Yash and Roohi, decided to surprise fans with an adorable Christmas wish from his little ones.
The actor-producer shared a wonderful festive photograph featuring the munchkins and wrote, "Merry Xmas from me and mine!!!!"
Given that it's Yash and Roohi's first Christmas, their father made it special by throwing a bash last night. The likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif attended the party at his residence and had a gala time.
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan decided to make the second Christmas of their boy Taimur Ali Khan special and hosted a family dinner on the festival's eve. Saif's children Sara and Ibrahim too joined the feast last night.
