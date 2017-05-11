Karanvir Bohra's Twins Meet Shweta Tiwari's Newborn, Bond With Mouni Roy

Karanvir Bohra, who's elated after winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award, has another reason to rejoice. His wife Teejay is visiting the country for the first time after the birth of their twins Miko and Nonu. The actor, who is currently occupied with Naagin, decided to make the kids meet the close ones in his life.

Shweta Tiwari, known for her performance in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, visited the actor's house along with her newborn son Reyansh. And it was indeed a moment of joy for the actors as their kids spent a good amount of time together.

Bohra shared an adorable picture from the meeting and wrote, "Mama @shweta.tiwari with all her kids, including me @bombaysunshine was so happy as mama got books for #Miko n #Nonu and like good girls they started reading immediately. While #reyansh was being smothered by me. I realised, I need to buckle up, coz by the time they are 5, they would have completed more books than me."

Bohra even took the kids to the sets of Naagin where actress Mouni Roy played with them in between her takes. Teejay, later shared a picture on her Instagram account, and explained how she felt about the kids bonding with them.

Looks like the twins' first visit to India is turning out quite well!