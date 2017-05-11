DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Karanvir Bohra's Twins Meet Shweta Tiwari's Newborn, Bond With Mouni Roy
Image: Instagram/ Karanvir Bohra, Teejay
Karanvir Bohra, who's elated after winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award, has another reason to rejoice. His wife Teejay is visiting the country for the first time after the birth of their twins Miko and Nonu. The actor, who is currently occupied with Naagin, decided to make the kids meet the close ones in his life.
Shweta Tiwari, known for her performance in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, visited the actor's house along with her newborn son Reyansh. And it was indeed a moment of joy for the actors as their kids spent a good amount of time together.
Bohra shared an adorable picture from the meeting and wrote, "Mama @shweta.tiwari with all her kids, including me @bombaysunshine was so happy as mama got books for #Miko n #Nonu and like good girls they started reading immediately. While #reyansh was being smothered by me. I realised, I need to buckle up, coz by the time they are 5, they would have completed more books than me."
Bohra even took the kids to the sets of Naagin where actress Mouni Roy played with them in between her takes. Teejay, later shared a picture on her Instagram account, and explained how she felt about the kids bonding with them.
So I wake up on my second day in Bombay and wonder, 'What does a baby do around here?' All the people I know are in Canada. I guess I better go meet some new people. :) So I head over to my Daddy's shoot. He does a show about snakes. But I didn't see any. It's good because I'm scared of snakes! I met Mouni Masi. :) She's really nice. And really pretty. She sings me songs in Bengali. :) She says she will teach me Bengali. Mouni Maashi. See? I'm learning already! :) It was really hot today. My maashi got me AC cooler so I would be comfortable. It's great being a baby. Everyone takes care of me. :) Still, it's a little too warm. And I'm tired. I better go home before I start crying. If I make too much noise, the snakes might come out. I'll see you again soon @imouniroy! There. I met one new person today. :)
Looks like the twins' first visit to India is turning out quite well!
