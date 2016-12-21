Fans of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been rejoicing ever since the news of the arrival of the couple’s first born broke on Tuesday. The couple, in an official statement, announced that they have named their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. And soon enough, the name started trending on social media with all sorts of reaction over the name.

Later at night, a photo of Kareena lying at a hospital bed kissing the forehead of a new born baby went viral. The photo claimed to be the first photo of baby Taimur along with his actress mother. While most rejoiced seeing the photo, no one could establish its authenticity.

Sooooo Adorable nd Cute...

New born baby #Taimur with his Mother the #KareenaKapoor 😍😍 God bless this child 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NnOqMAqWGM — ⓡⓐⓔⓔⓢ HAAZIR HAI ! (@iamsavan08) December 20, 2016

According to the couple’s spokesperson, the photo is fake. Speaking to ABP News, Kareena's PR denied that any photo of the actress and her newborn have been circulated to the media.

Taimur was born on Tuesday morning at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Announcing the baby’s arrival, Saif issued an official statement that said, “We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son : Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last 9 months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all...With love, Saif and Kareena.”

This isn’t the first time that a fake photo of an actress and her baby has gone viral. Earlier, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had given birth to Aaradhya, a similar photograph had made its way on social media. Amitabh Bachchan had himself then stated that the photo was a fake one.