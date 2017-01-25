Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra Party With Karan Johar
Image: Instagram/Amrita Arora
Karan Johar recently threw a star-studded house party for some of his near and dear friends. The occasion was to celebrate Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son's birth and also the launch of KJo's biography The Unsuitable Boy
The bash was attended by the Malaika Arora Khan, Amrita Arora, Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, Ayan Mukherjee, Neha Dhupia, Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Amrita shared the images from the party.
The party took place at KJo's terrace and Kareena was accompnied by her dear husband Saif Ali Khan.
Guest of honour Kareena Kapoor was looking beautiful in an ocher coloured gown and the glow on her face just brighten up this selfie with best friend Amrita Arora.
Malaika Arora also shared a picture of the host, Karan Johar posing with his much-talked about biography.
Well, looks like the stars had a lot of fun at this low-key yet stylish affair at KJo's place.
