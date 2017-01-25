Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra Party With Karan Johar

Karan Johar recently threw a star-studded house party for some of his near and dear friends. The occasion was to celebrate Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son's birth and also the launch of KJo's biography The Unsuitable Boy

The bash was attended by the Malaika Arora Khan, Amrita Arora, Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, Ayan Mukherjee, Neha Dhupia, Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Amrita shared the images from the party.

Kjo nights ! A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:57am PST

The party took place at KJo's terrace and Kareena was accompnied by her dear husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kjo terrace nights 👏🏼💃🏼 A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:05am PST

Guest of honour Kareena Kapoor was looking beautiful in an ocher coloured gown and the glow on her face just brighten up this selfie with best friend Amrita Arora.

Xoxo....!!!! A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jan 24, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

Malaika Arora also shared a picture of the host, Karan Johar posing with his much-talked about biography.

My only 'unsuitable boy'😘😘#bestseller A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jan 24, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Well, looks like the stars had a lot of fun at this low-key yet stylish affair at KJo's place.