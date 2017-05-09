The Kapoor family has been prominent in the showbiz industry for decades. While Prithviraj Kapoor laid the foundation, it was Raj Kapoor who helped the family earn success through the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Later, his siblings Shammi and Shashi did just about everything to garner huge applause. While Raj's sons Rishi and Randhir ruled the industry till the ’80s, Randhir’s daughters Karisma and Kareena proved their mettle in ’90s. And now, Ranbir has become the most reliable actors from the current lot.

Considering the huge contribution that the Kapoor khandaan has made to the showbiz industry, their fans are always excited to know about every update on their projects, and also the throwback photos and videos that are often shared on social media.

Interestingly, an old video featuring Kareena and a tiny Ranbir, playing with their late grandfather Raj has been garnering everyone’s attention. The video was played years back on the popular chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal. The video as well as the reaction of guest Kareena is likely to put a smile on the face of every Kapoor fan.