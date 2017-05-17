Kareena, Anushka, Katrina And Other Actresses Who've Worked With All Three Khans

The three Khans have been reigning Bollywood since two and half decades. Even after working for many years in the industry, their stardom has not faded with time as they managed to create a cult following for themselves even at a time when new actors are buzzing in. Shah Rukh Khan is known for essaying the role of a romantic hero, Aamir Khan for his perfection and Salman Khan for his action-packed performances. They are not only known in India, but have also got a huge international following and are amongst the most popular Asian actors known worldwide. Their film’s box office numbers serve as a proof and have made them the most bankable stars. That is the prime reason that all actresses are thriving to work with them as it would provide their acting careers a push in the right direction and would also bring them the much-needed limelight. While some leading ladies are in progress to work with all the Khans, some have been fortunate enough to do so. Here is a list of actresses who have worked with all the three Khans.

Kajol

Well who doesn’t love the evergreen Jodi of Shah Rukh and Kajol. They have managed to give some of the biggest blockbusters to the Indian cinema and grabbed our attention with their sizzling chemistry onscreen. Starting with Baazigar, they went on to star together in some of the biggest chartbusters like Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, and My Name Is Khan. They were recently paired opposite in the film Dilwale which was released in 2015.

She was the leading lady in the Aamir-starrer Fanna where both of them received critical acclaim for their performances. She has also played the role of Salman’s love interest in the cult classic Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. She is also one of the few actresses who shared screen space with Shah Rukh and Salman together in KKHH.

Rani Mukerji

Rani is one of the few actresses who has worked with all three of them. Though she initially played a second lead in Shah Rukh’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she was later seen as his leading lady in Chalte Chalte, Paheli and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna as their chemistry was much appreciated and loved by the audience and critics alike. She has starred in five movies opposite Salman which includes Hello Brother, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Baabul, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. Both of them share an indomitable bond off screen as well which was clearly reflected in their performances. She has also shared the screen space with Aamir in Ghulam which went on to become a blockbuster. The movie also gave us some of the most memorable songs till date like Jaadu hai tera hi jaadu and Aati kya Khandala. Both were paired again opposite each other in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within lately.

Madhuri Dixit

Known for conveying her dialogues with her expressive eyes, Madhuri Dixit is also the first actress to have bagged the opportunity to share the screen space with all the three Khans in the early 90s itself. Madhuri and Shah Rukh have given unforgettable performances in multiple movies such as Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Anjaam, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Koyla and Devdas.

Her pairing with Salman was equally liked by the audience in movies such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Saajan and Dil Tera Aashiq.

She was a part of Aamir’s Dil and Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin wherein she went to receive a Filmfare Award for best actress for her performance in Dil which released in 1990.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma began her acting career by playing the lead in the Shah Rukh starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi which gained her the tag of a dependable actress. She also went to star in Jab Tak Hai Jaan which was also the last directorial venture of Yash Chopra.

She portrayed the role of a journalist in Aamir Khan’s PK which was directed by Raju Hirani. Lately, she was cast in Sultan which had Salman playing the titular role. She is one of the actresses who have worked with all 3 Khans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan played the lead in films like Aśoka and Ra.One opposite Shah Rukh. She also had a special appearance in songs like Ye Mera Dil (Don) and Marjaani (Billu) and was appreciated for her amazing chemistry with him.

Both Salman and Kareena became the hot favorite couple among the audience when they shared the screen space together in Bodyguard and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was romantically paired opposite Aamir in 3 Idiots and was later seen with him in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.

Katrina Kaif

She played the lead in Yash Chopra’s last directorial venture Jab Tak Hai Jaan where she was paired opposite Shah Rukh himself. She romanced Aamir in Dhoom 3 and the film went to become the all-time blockbuster in the history of Indian cinema. Her chemistry with Salman in movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner and Yuvvraaj was the most appreciated and that is one of the reasons that they are again coming together in Kabir Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

Karisma Kapoor

Karishma has acted along with Shah Rukh in movies like Dil To Pagal Hai and Shakti: The Power though in both movies they were not romantically paired. She was the leading lady in Aamir’s Raja Hindustani. The film went on to become a box office hit due to their acting prowess along with their amazing screen presence. Her pairing with Salman looked really adorable on screen in movies like Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No. 1 and Judwaa.

Twinkle Khanna

She has done one Bollywood project each with all the three Khans. She starred opposite Shah Rukh in Baadshah, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai with Salman and Mela with Aamir of which the former two were box office hits.

Urmila Matondkar

Much like Twinkle, Urmila has also done one film with all of them which includes Chamatkar with Shah Rukh, Jaanam Samjha Karo with Salman and Rangeela with Aamir. Rangeela went to become a blockbuster and received critical acclaim and was also screened at the mainstream section of International Film Festival of India.

Preity Zinta

The bubbly actress has shared screen space with Shah Rukh in films like Veer-Zaara and Kal Ho Na Ho. They make up a really good looking couple and also share a sizzling chemistry with each other.

She was paired opposite Salman in films like Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, Jaan-E-Mann, and Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega.

She starred in Dil Chahta Hai opposite Aamir and the film received a lot of love from people especially the youth due to their well etched roles.

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala has been recipient of several accolades and is also among the few actresses who has starred opposite all three Khans. She played the romantic lead alongside Shah Rukh in Dil Se and Guddu.

She was the leading lady in Salman’s Khamoshi: The Musical, Majhdhaar and Sangdil Sanam.

She was paired opposite Aamir in Akele Hum Akele Tum and then again they came together in 1999 film Mann.