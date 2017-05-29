Jab We Met, Chak De! India and Other Films That Turn 10 in 2017

The year 2007 was the biggest highlight in the Hindi cinema industry as it saw the release of some of the most awaited films. Interestingly, many of them even turned out to be hits at the box office. The year also saw the release of some exceptional films with offbeat storylines. Down below is a list of 16 films that were released in 2007 and will turn 10 in 2017. So get ready to take a trip down the memory lane.

Aaja Nachle

It was one of the most awaited films of 2007 for the obvious reason that it was Madhuri Dixit's comeback after a five year hiatus post Devdas. The film also starred Konkana Sen Sharma, Akshaye Khanna, Irffan Khan and Divya Dutta. The movie featured Madhuri who essays the role of Dia Srivastav who is entrusted with the responsibility of saving deserted dance theater that is soon to be demolished post the demise of her dance teacher.The move featured the famous dance number Aaja Nachle and Madhuri's performance in the song was much appreciated. But the movie was declared a flop at the box office owing to the controversy over alleged casteist remarks of one the song's lyrics.

Apne

This was the first film that starred real life father and sons Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol together. In the film, Dharmendra plays the role of an ex-boxer who tries to remove a stain in his boxing career by training his sons Angad (Sunny Deol) and Karan (Bobby Deol). The movie went on to become a box office blockbuster. It even received critical acclaim for the film's lead performances.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

The film was the official remake of the hit Malayalam movie Manichitrathazhu. The film dealt with the subject of mental health problem known as dissociative identity disorder. Vidya Balan's performance in the film was acknowledged widely particularly in the song Mere Dholna Sun sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The film became the sixth highest grosser of the year, courtesy its intriguing storyline which kept the audience at the edge of their seats along with comic relief provided by Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar.

Chak De India

The film became very influential as it was based on sexism in sports in a contemporary India. It was well received by the audience and the critics alike. The reason? It was considered a realistic movie based on women empowerment. Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of the tough yet efficient hockey coach along with the performances of the sixteen actresses who played the role of hockey players in the film was met with terrific applause. The film's title track became a sports anthem and is still played especially during sports events.

Cheeni Kam

The love story between the leads played by Amitabh Bachan and Tabu was quite offbeat considering the thirty years age gap between them. But the compelling content as well as the cast's fine performances helped the film leave an indelible impact on the viewers. The film also provided an insight into the life of a professional chef. The film also starred the legendary actress Zohra Sehgal who was then 95 years old as Amitabh's mother.

Dhamaal

An out and out comedy film that revolved around four friends on a quest to find a treasure worth Rs 10 crores. The film does not have a female lead or for the matter didn't have any prominent female character. The comedy scenes and their timing managed to tickle the funny bone of the viewers. A sequel to the film titled Double Dhamaal was released in 2011 proving that some classics should be left untouched.

Eklavya: The Royal Guard

This was considered a film that would surely be a major box office success due to many prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore playing roles that were totally different from the usual characters they played on screen. Despite earning huge hype and critical acclaim, it turned out to be a box office dud. But the film was chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars in the nomination of Best Foreign Film category for the year 2007.

Guru

Mani Ratnam's Guru was based on the life of business magnate Dhirubhai Ambani. The film received a lot of praise for its exceptional screenplay and is also considered the best performance of Abhishek Bachchan after his previous film Yuva. The music album too went on to become a hit and remained on top chart-busters for several months.

Jab We Met

The film is considered one of the most romantic films in Bollywood and has achieved the status of cult classic. The film took the acting careers of its leads Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor to a whole new level and their amazing chemistry sizzled on screen. The film was a fresh take on love stories as compared to the run-of-the-mill romantic Bollywood flicks. Kareena's character - the bubbly and talkative Geet Dhillon - is still considered as one of the most beloved characters. It managed to strike a chord with the audience.

Life In A Metro

The film is a multi-starrer and featured some of the talented actors in the film like Dharmendra, Kay Kay Menon, Shilpa Shetty, Konkana Sen Sharma, Irrfan Khan and others. It narrated the stories of nine people living in Mumbai and how their lives were intertwined together. The film was well appreciated for the stellar performances by the film's cast. The film also featured the rock band led by Pritam who played at important junctures and took the story forward. This is considered to be a first in Indian film.

Namastey London

The film was a huge success after a string of box office failures. The film made Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif one of the most loved jodis of Bollywood. The film is inspired by the real life story of one of Akshay Kumar's friend's life.

The Namesake

It is an Indian American film that released in 2007. The film depicted the struggle of first generation immigrants from East India to United States of America and their children. The film was screened at Toronto and New York film festivals and also received positive reviews from American critics. The film appeared on several critics' top ten lists of the best films of 2007.

Nishabd

Nishabd was a bold yet brave film. It reinvented Amitabh Bachchan who had never essayed any role similar to the one he played in the film. The film dealt with the subject that was not often seen in Indian cinema and subsequently paved way for more such films. It was marked Bollywood debut of Jiah Khan.

Om Shanti Om

The film was inspired by Rishi Kapoor's 1980 film Karz and borrowed the title of the film from one of the famous songs of movie Karz. The movie was a wholesome entertainer due to its memorable soundtrack along with its gripping story-line. One of the film's song Deewangi Deewangi starred many of the prominent actors and actresses from the Hindi film industry which was a first in the industry. The film was also the debut of today's reigning actress Deepika Padukone.

Taare Zameen Par

The film touched upon the sensitive issue of mental health problem Dyslexia. It was a perfect blend of emotions and story. The film gave an insight into the psyche of a dyslexic patient and was also a lesson for parents on the way they should treat differently-abled kids. The film received National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare in 2008 and was India's official entry to Oscars for the year 2008.

Saawariya

The curiosity amongst movie buffs regarding Saawariya was expected for it marked the Bollywood debut of star kids Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. But the film failed to live up the viewers’ expectations. The film also featured Rani Mukherji and Salman Khan in extended cameo roles in the film.