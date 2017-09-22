GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kareena Kapoor Khan Rings In Her 37th Birthday With Karan Johar, Malaika Arora Khan And Others

Even though Kareena Kapoor Khan might be busy with the shoot of her much-anticipated film Veere Di Wedding. But her close pals made sure her 37th birthday bash turned into a special occasion.

News18.com

Updated:September 22, 2017, 9:46 AM IST
Image: Amrita Arora Instagram account
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan might be busy with the shoot of her much-anticipated film Veere Di Wedding. But her close pals made sure her 37th birthday bash turned into a special occasion. The actress who turned a year older on September 21 had sister Karisma Kapoor, close friends Karan Johar, Malaika Arora Khan and Amrita Arora dropping in at her residence yesterday.

While Rhea Kapoor took to social media to share a post for Kareena on the eve of her birthday, Amrita wish her by sharing a photo of herself kissing the actress.

Almost birthday girl. #KareenaKapoorKhan

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on



Karan Johar too posted a never-seen-before throwback photo with the actress a couple of days back.

Thanks @filmfare for this lovely throwback picture!!! #bebo❤️

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



Karan looked suave as he arrived for the birthday bash along with other guests.

karanjohar

Arjun Kapoor and Manish Malhotra pose for the shutterbugs at Kareena's residence.

kareenakapoorbirthday

Amrita Arora arrived with her husband Shakeel Ladak.

amritarora

Kareena showed no qualms in posing for the shutterbugs with his son Tamiur Ali Khan for these adorable photos.

kareenakapoortaimur

For those who want to know what actually at the party, here are a few moments you won’t want to miss.

Kareena and Amrita look stunning as they pose together for this photo.

My baby girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on



Karan shared this photo on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “Ki and Ka! And I am the And!!!!”

Ki and Ka! And I am the And!!!!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


But this photo which Karan shared is enough to understand the bond the two share.

Birthday girl!!!!! #kareenakapoor ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


