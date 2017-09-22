Almost birthday girl. #KareenaKapoorKhan A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan might be busy with the shoot of her much-anticipated film Veere Di Wedding. But her close pals made sure her 37th birthday bash turned into a special occasion. The actress who turned a year older on September 21 had sister Karisma Kapoor, close friends Karan Johar, Malaika Arora Khan and Amrita Arora dropping in at her residence yesterday.While Rhea Kapoor took to social media to share a post for Kareena on the eve of her birthday, Amrita wish her by sharing a photo of herself kissing the actress.Karan Johar too posted a never-seen-before throwback photo with the actress a couple of days back.Karan looked suave as he arrived for the birthday bash along with other guests.Arjun Kapoor and Manish Malhotra pose for the shutterbugs at Kareena's residence.Amrita Arora arrived with her husband Shakeel Ladak.Kareena showed no qualms in posing for the shutterbugs with his son Tamiur Ali Khan for these adorable photos.For those who want to know what actually at the party, here are a few moments you won’t want to miss.Kareena and Amrita look stunning as they pose together for this photo.Karan shared this photo on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “Ki and Ka! And I am the And!!!!”But this photo which Karan shared is enough to understand the bond the two share.