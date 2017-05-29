A few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin made headlines after he was spotted during an outing. For the uninitiated, the photos that surfaced on the internet had Kareena spending time with Taimur. While it's usually Amrita Arora who accompanies Kareena for her workout sessions, the actress decided to take baby Taimur along.

Image: Yogen Shah

Now, a new photo of Taimur has surfaced online and as expected, it has gone viral on social media, once again. Needless to say it is adorable and you’d once again call Taimur the cutest celebrity kid on the block.

This time, baby Taimur was snapped outside his aunt Karisma Kapoor's residence.

Taimur, dressed in a t-shirt and orange shorts, can be seen being carried by his nanny.

❤❤😍 ي عمممري ماشاءالله A post shared by Kareena Kapoor 👑❤ (@beboteam) on May 28, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

Taimur has been a celebrity of sorts ever since he was born. From his name to his photos of in the hospital, everything about baby Taimur has generated a lot of curiosity. Which is why the internet collectively sigh at every recent photo of Taimur.

Here are Taimur's first pictures that were shared on Twitter: