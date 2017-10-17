Kareena-Saif Visit Soha On Their Wedding Anniversary

Image: Yogen Shah

One of Bollywood's most-loved couples, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on Monday. To mark the special occasion, the couple took time out from their busy schedules and decided to pay a visit to Saif's sister, Soha Ali Khan, at her residence in Mumbai.Soha recently welcomed baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, with husband Kunal Kemmu and the couple seems to be making the most of their happy days.Kareena and Saif, who married in 2012, became parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. While the little one has caught the fancy of many, he was missing in action last night.Both Kareena and Saif stepped out in their casual best. While Kareena opted for a white tee and navy blue track pants, Saif chose a traditional kurta-salwaarGiven that Soha's pregnancy news came right after Kareena's news, the two have proved to be a constant support to each other. During an earlier interview, when Soha was asked about the pregnancy advice she's received from her sister-in-law, she said, "Kareena has been very helpful. She recently went through this. So, I keep asking her a lot of questions on a daily basis. What should I eat, what is allowed, what isn't."On the professional front, Kareena recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of Veere Di Wedding, while Saif was last seen in Chef. Soha's husband, Kunal is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Golmaal Again.