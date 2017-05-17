Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes Little Taimur For an Outing, See Pics

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with baby boy Taimur Ali Khan, the fans have been eagerly waiting for his pictures. But the couple, who usually step out without the newborn, is leaving no stone unturned in protecting him from the paparazzi.

However, some recent pictures of Kareena spending time with Taimur, have surfaced on the internet. While it's usually Amrita Arora, who accompanies Kareena for her workout sessions, this time the little one decided to come along. Even though these pictures give out only a glimpse of little Taimur, one can still be sure that he's one of the cutest celebrity children on the block.

Image: Yogen Shah

The kid oozes out the same glow as his parents but if these pictures are anything to go by, Taimur looks like a carbon copy of his mother. Just a few days ago, a picture of Kareena kissing Taimur on the forehead went viral and this time it's his outing that is breaking the internet.

Image: Yogen Shah

Kareena, who is often snapped after yoga sessions, is on a spree to shed the post-pregnancy kilos for her next film Veerey Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.