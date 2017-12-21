Taimur Now Has a Forest of His Own, Courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan

#taimursfirstbirthday💙💙💙#birthdayfun🎉 📸 @thehouseofpixels A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 20, 2017 at 2:58am PST

#prebirthdaycelebrations🎉#babynawab👶🏻 #familyfun❤️#perfectpic A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 18, 2017 at 4:55am PST

Unless you've been living under a rock, with no social media connection whatsoever, you might be aware that Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's baby Taimur Ali Khan celebrated his first birthday on December 20. As Taimur turned 1, the entire Kapoor and Khan family got together to celebrate the joyous occasion at the ancestral Pataudi Palace.The little munchkin made to Twitter top trends on the day he was born and then with his unusual name, he further topped other social media network charts. With several fan pages dedicated to the star kid, Taimur is already a celebrity in his own right.Even though the family decided to keep his first birthday a private affair, aunt Karisma Kapoor made fans happy by sharing frequent posts of the celebrations. From a horse ride to a tractor ride, to a delicious cake to a bonfire session- little Taimur did it all. But it's his birthday gift that's the most fascinating of them all.Kareena, with the help of her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, opted for a rather unconventional birthday present and gifted the royal baby a forest of his own in Sonave.Rujuta took to Instagram to share a photograph and wrote, "A little boy can never have enough of birds, bees and butterflies and so we have put together a small forest as a birthday gift for the little big boy, Taimur, in Sonave."She further explained that this forest, inspired by Padma Shri Subhash Palekar's zero budget natural farming, is a special one as it thrives on intercropping."The forest has about 100 trees on a 1000 sq ft plot. The trees are as young as Taimur, even younger actually, and each one of them is a local, native, climate resilient specie. It will be a forest of the super foods of the future. There are 3 jamuns, 1 jackfruit, 1 amla, 40 Bananas, 14 Moringas, 1 Kokum, 1 Papaya, 5 Seetaphal, 2 Ramphals, 2 Nimbu trees. Besides these it grows 3 different types of native pulses and many Mirchi, Ginger, Turmeric and kari patta plants. Not to mention the green leafy veggies and the genda phools that grow in between," she elaborated.