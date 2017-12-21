Taimur Now Has a Forest of His Own, Courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena, with the help of her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, opted for a rather unconventional birthday present and gifted the royal baby a forest of his own in Sonave.
Kareena, with the help of her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, opted for a rather unconventional birthday present and gifted the royal baby a forest of his own in Sonave.
The little munchkin made to Twitter top trends on the day he was born and then with his unusual name, he further topped other social media network charts. With several fan pages dedicated to the star kid, Taimur is already a celebrity in his own right.
Even though the family decided to keep his first birthday a private affair, aunt Karisma Kapoor made fans happy by sharing frequent posts of the celebrations. From a horse ride to a tractor ride, to a delicious cake to a bonfire session- little Taimur did it all. But it's his birthday gift that's the most fascinating of them all.
Kareena, with the help of her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, opted for a rather unconventional birthday present and gifted the royal baby a forest of his own in Sonave.
Rujuta took to Instagram to share a photograph and wrote, "A little boy can never have enough of birds, bees and butterflies and so we have put together a small forest as a birthday gift for the little big boy, Taimur, in Sonave."
She further explained that this forest, inspired by Padma Shri Subhash Palekar's zero budget natural farming, is a special one as it thrives on intercropping.
"The forest has about 100 trees on a 1000 sq ft plot. The trees are as young as Taimur, even younger actually, and each one of them is a local, native, climate resilient specie. It will be a forest of the super foods of the future. There are 3 jamuns, 1 jackfruit, 1 amla, 40 Bananas, 14 Moringas, 1 Kokum, 1 Papaya, 5 Seetaphal, 2 Ramphals, 2 Nimbu trees. Besides these it grows 3 different types of native pulses and many Mirchi, Ginger, Turmeric and kari patta plants. Not to mention the green leafy veggies and the genda phools that grow in between," she elaborated.
A little forest for Taimur A little boy can never have enough of birds, bees and butterflies and so we have put together a small forest as a birthday gift for the little big boy, Taimur, in Sonave. It’s a special forest, one that thrives on intercropping and i hope that as he grows he too will thrive in and celebrate a diverse society. A society where people live together through and due to their distinctions. The forest has about 100 trees on a 1000 sq ft plot. The trees are as young as Taimur, even younger actually, and each one of them is a local, native, climate resilient specie. It will be a forest of the super foods of the future. There are 3 jamuns, 1 jackfruit, 1 amla, 40 Bananas, 14 Moringas, 1 Kokum, 1 Papaya, 5 Seetaphal, 2 Ramphals, 2 Nimbu trees. Besides these it grows 3 different types of native pulses and many Mirchi, Ginger, Turmeric and kari patta plants. Not to mention the green leafy veggies and the genda phools that grow in between. The forest is inspired by Padma Shri Subhash Palekar’s zero budget natural farming where one tree grows symbiotically off another and thus is thrifty on one’s pocket. The forest will become a home for pollinating agents like the butterflies, bees, birds and earthworms. It will help nurture the soil, fix back the nitrogen and minerals in the soil that it grows on, preserve the water table and look elegant and beautiful while doing it all. Here’s to living sustainably! Happy Birthday. #taimuralikhan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi Inspired Barcelona Smash Three Past Real Madrid At Bernabeu
- Awadhe Warriors Shock Defending Champions Chennai Smashers in PBL Opener
- Gurdas Maan Showers Love On Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
- Centre Orders States to Take Stern Action on Unauthorised Crash Guards on Vehicles
- From Anushka To Deepika: Fashion Trends That Celebrities Embraced In 2017