GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kareena, Saif and Taimur's New Year Celebration is Every Bit Royal; See Pics

This time the royal couple owned the festive season with their classy New Year ensembles designed by Manish Malhotra.

News18.com

Updated:January 1, 2018, 11:18 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kareena, Saif and Taimur's New Year Celebration is Every Bit Royal; See Pics
(Photo: Kareena, Saif and Taimur snapped at Mumbai airport/Yogen Shah)
Power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan never fails to make heads turn with their impressive style statements. Be it their airport look or a party appearance, the duo knows how to ace the fashion game.

This time the royal couple owned the festive season with their classy New Year ensembles designed by Manish Malhotra.

Manish shared the pictures of the lovely looking couple, who is currently in Switzerland with their son, on Instagram. While Kareena shimmers in black, floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit, Saif looks dapper as always in suit.

Meanwhile, a fan page of Kareena shared a picture of Taimur dressed as Santa on Instagram and we just can't take our eyes off him.

Check out the pictures here:

Credit: @Kareena Kapoor Khan Fanclub


Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php