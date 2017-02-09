Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar Get Together At Sanjay Kapoor's Residence

There's nothing as glamorous and eventful as a Bollywood party. In a recent party hosted by Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Sandhu at their residence, various celebrities were spotted. They were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

The new parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan seemed to have a gala time while little Taimur was probably tucked away to sleep at home. The two of them looked just perfect oozing out a casual vibe. While Kareena opted for a comfy orange dress, Saif looked suave in the classic combination of black and blue.

Image: Yogen Shah

Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor joined them too for a little party.

