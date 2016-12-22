Kareena Kapoor and baby Taimur are back home. An elated Saif Ali Khan posed for shutterbugs as he brought his wife and new born son back home. Neatly wrapped, baby Taimur was held by his father Saif, while his mother Kareena stood next to him and the three posed for the cameras. Waving at the media, they Pataudi family looked happy, content and complete.

Kareena Kapoor delivered a baby boy on Tuesday morning at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. This is Saif and Kareena's first child together. A statement released on behalf of the actors read: "We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son : Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on December 20, 2016.

"We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last nine months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all...With love, Saif and Kareena."