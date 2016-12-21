It is indeed the most special moment for Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan. The royal couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi on Tuesday morning. And since then, wishes have been pouring in on Twitter from friends, relatives, colleagues and fans. The moment the happy news was in, the Kapoors and the Khans headed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Father Saif Ali Khan, Kareena's parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita and her grandmother Krishna Kapoor were clicked on their way to the hospital.

On hearing the good news, veteran actor and Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor said the family was ecstatic about the new addition. He has also thanked friends and fans for their blessings.

"The entire family is overwhelmed and is welcoming the new member in our family. Both the mother and son are doing fine. Thanks for all the blessings," he said.

While Sonam Kapoor tweeted, "Congratulations my darling Bebo and Saif! Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is going to be the apple of everyone's eye... Mini nawab", her sister Rhea was also clicked on her way to the hospital.

Kareena Kapoor's sister Karisma waves at the photographers.

Proud grandmother Sharmila Tagore and aunt Saba were also seen.