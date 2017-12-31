Bum bum tam tam ⚠️ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 27, 2017 at 8:40pm PST

Feels A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 28, 2017 at 10:24pm PST

वातावरण ☀️ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 29, 2017 at 2:53am PST

high rated gabriella’s A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 29, 2017 at 9:15am PST

Happy sunny days A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 30, 2017 at 2:26am PST

Image: Yogen Shah

Image: Yogen Shah

#JummaChumma with @patralekhaa #Bangkok A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on Dec 30, 2017 at 9:52am PST

Let there be...flow! A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Dec 29, 2017 at 11:29pm PST

As 2017 comes to an end and we gear up to welcome 2018 with open arms, our beloved Bollywood celebrities are ringing in the new year with sheer aplomb. While most of them have returned to be with their families, some have jetted off for vacations with close friends and rumoured beaus. Here's a quick look at what Bollywood's leading actors are up to this weekend.After celebrating little Taimur's first birthday, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan left for the Swiss Alps a few days ago and a dreamy family photo has now surfaced on the internet.Priyanka Chopra, who is on a well-deserved break took time off with her family members including mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra and decided to ring in the big day in London.Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai on Saturday night after having a wonderful time in a breezy Bali with her girlfriends. Her Instagram feed is full of picturesque moments wherein it's pretty clear that each day of her trip was better than the previous one.Katrina Kaif, who is basking in the success of her recently released film Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Salman Khan, is soaking up the sun.Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherji were snapped at the airport last night. A buddy trip is on the cards for the two!Hrithik Roshan, too, was photographed with family including wife Sussanne Khan and sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan.Rajkummar Rao, who has had a great year in Bollywood, has taken off to Koh Samui with girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa. The two have been actively sharing adorable photos on their respective social media account. And if the latest video is anything to go by, the couple is having a ball!Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are ringing in the new year together with a couple of friends in the in Switzerland.The happily married couple, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, are spending quality time with each other in Cape Town.