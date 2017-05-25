Kashish Queer Film Festival Begins in Mumbai

Mumbai: The eighth edition of Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival kicked-off here on Wednesday with 147 movies from 45 countries across the world, celebrating the LGBTQ community.

The evening was graced by Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, Nisaba Godrej of Godrej consumer product, celebrity stylist Adhuna Bhawani, filmmaker Sonali Bose, actor Lubna Salim, among many others along with the festival director Sridhar Rangayan at the Liberty Cinema.

Talking on the occasion, Arjun said, "I have never been so happy to be in a place before. I am overwhelmed. At the end of the day what matters the most in our life is, happiness, not what society think about us. It is amazing to see how (LGBTQ community) people here, do not give a damn about the society and leading their life with so much love and happiness."

"My mother taught me not to judge people and 'live and let live' is the most important part of life. It is the fundamental truth about life. Cinema is an art form to express and today all you people are present here states the fact that the whole initiative is an art of expression," he added.

The opening ceremony was hosted by popular radio jockey Malishka with a live classical dance performance, followed by a comedy gig and contemporary dance.

The first screening of the night was Signature Move featuring Shabana Azmi. There is a list of film screenings, based on the theme 'Diverse, One', where the 'Country In Focus' of this year is Britain.

The 8th edition of the festival will conclude with the gay romantic story LOEV on May 28.