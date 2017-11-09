GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kate Hudson Liked Brad Pitt Dating Rumor

Hudson addressed the dating rumor between her and Pitt during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday.

IANS

Updated:November 9, 2017, 7:01 PM IST
Los Angeles: Actress Kate Hudson, who was romantically linked to actor Brad Pitt earlier this year, says though there was no truth in the buzz, she still liked it.

Hudson addressed the dating rumor between her and Pitt during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"That was the craziest rumor of all time," Hudson said of the rumor which claimed that Pitt had moved into her Pacific Palisades home after dating her for a few months.

"There's nothing true to that. As a matter of fact, I hadn't actually seen him in, like, four years. It was kind of an awesome rumor. I kind of liked it. I was like, 'OK, fine. We're having twins'," she added.

