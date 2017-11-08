GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kate Hudson's Son Ryder Robinson is Proud of Her and Grandmother Goldie Hawn

I am so proud of Gogo (Hawn) and my mom, Ryder, 13, said.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2017, 3:41 PM IST
Kate Hudson's Son Ryder Robinson is Proud of Her and Grandmother Goldie Hawn
Los Angeles: Actor Kate Hudson's son Ryder Robinson said he is really proud of his mother and grandmom Goldie Hawn's body of work.

Ryder, who walked the red carpet at his grandmother's charity event, Goldie's Love in For Kids, said he was fortunate to witness the, "really cool and very inspiring work" that his family has been involved in, reported E! online.

"I am so proud of Gogo (Hawn) and my mom," Ryder, 13, said.

Kate also applauded her mother's continued efforts in the education community, which she said was "quite emotional."
