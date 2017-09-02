Kate Winslet Claims She Has Shot in Tougher Conditions than Leonardo DiCaprio

Actress Kate Winslet feels proud that she got a chance to shoot her upcoming film The Mountain Between Us in tougher conditions than her long time friend and Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio faced while filming The Revenant.DiCaprio won the Best Actor Oscar in 2016 for the drama film The Revenant. For the film, the actor committed for gruelling filming locations.However, Winslet says she faced harsher conditions while shooting alongside Idris Elba, reports people.com.Winslet, who was not prepared for the freezing temperatures in the remote landscapes of British Columbia, said: "We weren't ready for how hard those environments were to actually work in. I've heard Leo say similar things about The Revenant."We had quite a lot of crew who were from that film (The Revenant), and they did go so far as to say that ‘this is tougher', which we were quite proud of."Winslet portrays a soon-to-be married journalist named Alex Martin in the film, while Elba plays a surgeon named Ben Bass.