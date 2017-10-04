Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio Never Fancied Each Other

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio were highly appreciated for their onscreen chemistry as lovebirds Rose and Jack in 1997 blockbuster film Titanic. However, the actress says the two actors "never fancied each other" in real life."I think for Leo and I it was seven months of very intense work, we were both really very young. And luckily, and this was the fortunate thing, we never fancied each other," Winslet said on TV show Lorraine, reports dailymail.co.uk."I know that's really annoying to hear, sorry. We really never did. So, it did mean that we were able to have this… be able to tease each other, which we still do, which is really amazing," she added.DiCaprio and Winslet have remained close friends since the release of Titanic.