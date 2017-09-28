Kate Winslet Still Recites Titanic Lines With Leonardo DiCaprio
Kate Winslet talks about her friendship with Leonardo Dicaprio.
Image: Youtube/ Paramount; Titanic official traile
Los Angeles: Actress Kate Winslet says she and actor Leonardo DiCaprio still recite lines from 1997 film Titanic to each other.
Winslet opened up about her friendship with DiCaprio on TV show Good Morning America on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.
"Is it true that you're such close friends that when you do talk, you quote Titanic lines back and forth to each other?" Michael Strahan asked Winslet on the show.
While nodding in agreement, Winslet replied: "You know. I know you love us even more now."
She added: "I do feel so grateful for that friendship (with DiCaprio). And honestly it is like family. It's one of those rare Hollywood friendships that I just feel very, very blessed to have.
"I sort of wish there was like a soap opera version of the story where actually Jack and Rose really do end up together. But no."
