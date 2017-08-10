GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Katie Holmes to Star in Movie Adaptation of The Secret

Katie Holmes will feature in the film adaptation of Rhonda Byrne's best-selling book The Secret.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2017, 3:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Katie Holmes to Star in Movie Adaptation of The Secret
(Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Actor Katie Holmes is set to star in a film adaptation of Rhonda Byrne's best-selling self-help book The Secret.

The film, to be directed by Andy Tennant, will follow a young widow (Holmes) with three children who hires a handyman to fix her house during a terrible storm, according to The Hollywood Reporter

This Is Us writer Bekah Brunstetter wrote the screenplay for the movie.

"I am so excited that the film version of The Secret is finally here. This movie will not only be a great thrill for The Secret fans across the planet, it's also certain to ripple out and touch millions of more people," said Byrne.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here

India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.