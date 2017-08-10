Katie Holmes to Star in Movie Adaptation of The Secret

Actor Katie Holmes is set to star in a film adaptation of Rhonda Byrne's best-selling self-help book The Secret.The film, to be directed by Andy Tennant, will follow a young widow (Holmes) with three children who hires a handyman to fix her house during a terrible storm, according to The Hollywood ReporterThis Is Us writer Bekah Brunstetter wrote the screenplay for the movie."I am so excited that the film version of The Secret is finally here. This movie will not only be a great thrill for The Secret fans across the planet, it's also certain to ripple out and touch millions of more people," said Byrne.