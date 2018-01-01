Katrina Kaif and Her Sister’s Vacation Pictures Will Give You Major Travel Goals; See Pics
The actor took to Instagram to treat fans with a sneak peek at her vacation antics by posting a few photographs from the trip.
(Photo: Actress Katrina Kaif with sister Isabelle Kaif/ Yogen Shah)
Katrina Kaif, who is currently basking in the overwhelming success of her latest outing Tiger Zinda Hai, which has crossed Rs 200 crore mark in the first week, decided to take a little time off to spend with her sister Isabelle Kaif at the stunning beaches of Thailand.
The actor took to Instagram to treat fans with a sneak peek at her vacation antics by posting a few photographs from the trip. And her de-glam look in a white see-through shirt is just unmissable.
She captioned one of the pictures as, "Happy sunny days."
Check out:
