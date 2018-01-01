GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Katrina Kaif and Her Sister’s Vacation Pictures Will Give You Major Travel Goals; See Pics

The actor took to Instagram to treat fans with a sneak peek at her vacation antics by posting a few photographs from the trip.

News18.com

Updated:January 1, 2018, 10:03 AM IST
(Photo: Actress Katrina Kaif with sister Isabelle Kaif/ Yogen Shah)
Katrina Kaif, who is currently basking in the overwhelming success of her latest outing Tiger Zinda Hai, which has crossed Rs 200 crore mark in the first week, decided to take a little time off to spend with her sister Isabelle Kaif at the stunning beaches of Thailand.

The actor took to Instagram to treat fans with a sneak peek at her vacation antics by posting a few photographs from the trip. And her de-glam look in a white see-through shirt is just unmissable.

She captioned one of the pictures as, "Happy sunny days."

Check out:

Happy sunny days

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on


Beach days ... last few hours of 2017 ✨✨✨✨

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on


Sailing away #Thailand

A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif) on


Happy New Year......can’t wait for the next one

A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif) on

