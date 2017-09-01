Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi Bond Over Cricket on the Set of Tiger Zinda Hai

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are in Abu Dhabi along with the rest of the cast of Tiger Zinda hai. The second instalment of the popular 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, the film sees the RAW agent back in action and joining him is Angad Bedi. The film is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.Son of former Indian skipper Bishan Singh Bedi, Angad, along with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan is on a 50-day long schedule in Abu Dhabi. The actors, being cricket lovers recently spent some time on sets between to catch a game of gully cricket with other members from the set.A source from the set revealed, "Katrina has been enjoying playing cricket and learning more about it. Angad being a cricketer himself along with Katrina and others from the sets are spending time playing cricket every day after wrap up. It's almost become a ritual for them. Now they, in fact, plan to play it every day till the wrap up of the shoot end of this month. Katrina has really grown fond of the game".