Katrina Kaif's Recent Photo From Tiger Zinda Hai Sets Will Make Your Day

Ever since the photos from the Tiger Zinda Hai started making rounds on the social media, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film.

Tiger Zinda Hai will feature Salman who reunites with Katrina Kaif on screen, as the sequel of 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger, takes place in Austria.

While the film's director, Ali Abbas Zafar had earlier shared a few photos from the Austria shoot, fans also clicked pictures with Salman posing with the film's crew.

Freezing journey comes to end as @BeingSalmanKhan wraps 1st shooting schedule of @TigerZindaHai in Tyrol , Austria 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/V63vnDNrkE — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 30, 2017

That's how you call the wrap of a thrilling schedule of @TigerZindaHai with wolf pack leader "Dakota" pic.twitter.com/hHHSqgkbBb — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 31, 2017

In this photo, Salman is seen with Austrian Service Producer Ursula Keplinger along with Reinhard Forcher and director Ali Abbas Zafar in Tyrol, Austria.

The action sequences of the film have been directed by Tom Struthers, who has worked on Hollywood movies like The Dark Knight and Inception.

Recently, Katrina also took to her Instagram account with a post that read, “Hard at work , prep time for Tiger Zinda Hai at yrf . Photography by Aditya Chopra #adityachopradoesexist”. But what’s also interesting is that the photo works in contrast to the photo in which she looks happy as she enjoys a cards game with her Tiger Zinda Hai team.

Hard at work , prep time for Tiger Zinda Hai at yrf . Photography by Aditya Chopra #adityachopradoesexist A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 2, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

After Morocco and Vienna, the team of Tiger Zinda Hai will shoot in Abu Dhabi over a 65-day schedule from May 4 at multiple locations in the city. A set is being designed by some of those workers who helped to build the Star Wars set in 2013.

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project is a sequel to the blockbuster film "Ek Tha Tiger". Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it features superstar Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif, who are both happy to be shooting there.