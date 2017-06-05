Katrina Is at Her Goofy Best In This Behind The Scene Video From Jagga Jasoos

Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor have joined hands with Disney to bring a never-seen before film, Jagga Jasoos. The musical had recently released its first track, Ullu Ka Pattha. Apart from the beautiful locations and catchy lyrics, actors Katrina Kaif-Rabir Kapoor's quirky dance moves made the song a fun number.

Now, Katrina has released a behind-the-scene video from the sets which reveals how the lead pair danced on the streets of Morocco. The video features multiple aww-worthy moments with Ranbir and Katrina looking their adorable best.

From Katrina pulling faces while a sincere Ranbir waits for the shot, to film's director Anurag Basu using cuss words to vent his frustration, the videos proves that the team was as quirky off-screen as it looks on-screen.

Jagga Jasoos brings back the on-screen pair - Ranbir and Katrina, post Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani . It is being helmed by Barfi director, Anurag Basu. The film has been in post-production for quite sometime and is all set to release on July 14.