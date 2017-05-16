X

1-min read

Katrina Shares Behind The Scene Photo With Salman From Tiger Zinda Hai

News18.com

Updated: May 16, 2017, 3:02 PM IST
Image: Instagram/ Katrina Kaif

It's not even been a month since Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif joined the world of Instagram, but her every post has created a stir on social media. After photobombing Salman Khan, on the sets of her upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina has now shared another photo with her co-star from the sets.

Both the actors are seen sitting, posing for a black and white picture outside a hotel room. Salman can be seen wearing a towel on his head. Katrina has shared more photos from the sets of this year's most awaited sequel.

In another post, she could be seen, sitting with her makeup team in the desert of Abu Dhabi. Adding a quirky caption to the photo, she wrote, "Very natural posers 🌟50 degrees in the desert , but posing is a must . #tigerzindahai #abudhabi"

Very natural posers 🌟50 degrees in the desert , but posing is a must . #tigerzindahai #abudhabi

Tiger time ... in the desert ....

She also shared a photo with Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Abu Dhabi . #TigerZindaHai . Aliiiiiiii

And another photo from the hotel of AbuDhabi, where the team is currently shooting.

Flower power 🌺 ( it was Reza's idea ) #AbuDhabi #TigerZindaHai

Tiger Zinda Hai has already created quite a buzz among the movie lovers. The film is the sequel to 2012's spy thriller Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan. The film has been produced by YRF and is expected to release sometime in December.

First Published: May 16, 2017, 2:56 PM IST
