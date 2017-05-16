Katrina Shares Behind The Scene Photo With Salman From Tiger Zinda Hai

It's not even been a month since Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif joined the world of Instagram, but her every post has created a stir on social media. After photobombing Salman Khan, on the sets of her upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina has now shared another photo with her co-star from the sets.

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 16, 2017 at 12:13am PDT

Both the actors are seen sitting, posing for a black and white picture outside a hotel room. Salman can be seen wearing a towel on his head. Katrina has shared more photos from the sets of this year's most awaited sequel.

In another post, she could be seen, sitting with her makeup team in the desert of Abu Dhabi. Adding a quirky caption to the photo, she wrote, "Very natural posers 🌟50 degrees in the desert , but posing is a must . #tigerzindahai #abudhabi"

Very natural posers 🌟50 degrees in the desert , but posing is a must . #tigerzindahai #abudhabi A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 12, 2017 at 11:31pm PDT

Tiger time ... in the desert .... A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 12, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

She also shared a photo with Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Abu Dhabi . #TigerZindaHai . Aliiiiiiii A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 11, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

And another photo from the hotel of AbuDhabi, where the team is currently shooting.

Flower power 🌺 ( it was Reza's idea ) #AbuDhabi #TigerZindaHai A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 11, 2017 at 4:55am PDT

Tiger Zinda Hai has already created quite a buzz among the movie lovers. The film is the sequel to 2012's spy thriller Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan. The film has been produced by YRF and is expected to release sometime in December.