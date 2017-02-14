  • Associate Sponsor
Katrina To Sara: Celebrities Make Karan Johar's Party a Night To Remember

News18.com

First published: February 14, 2017, 11:07 AM IST | Updated: 5 hours ago
There's no party as glamorous as that of Bollywood celebrities and Karan Johar's house parties are just a testament to that. The filmmaker threw a lavish party for his B-town friends. The celebrities turned out in droves and made it a night to remember.

Katrina Kaif, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jaqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha and Shradha Kapoor were all smiles as they posed for the camera. The leading ladies of Bollywood oozed a pretty casual chic vibe last night.

karan-1Image: Yogen Shah

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara was also present at the occasion. The nude makeup accentuated her natural beauty.

karan-2Image: Yogen Shah

Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu and Tusshar Kapoor were also spotted as they arrived at the venue.

karan-4Image: Yogen Shah

While the leading ladies looked comfy, the men took the casual style game up a notch. Sushant Singh sported a t-shirt that read 'comfortably single', Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in his usual style and Aditya Roy Kapur looked dashing in a black semi-formal shirt.

karan-5Image: Yogen Shah

The young brigade of Bollywood including Harshvardhan Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Harshwardhan Rane, Sidharth Shukla and Karan Tacker was also present.

karan-6Image: Yogen Shah

Filmmakers Ayan Mukherji and Zoya Akhtar joined them for the gala evening.

karan-3Image: Yogen Shah

Shamita Shetty opted for a green sheath dress. Abhay Deol and Dino Morea also arrived in style.

karan-7Image: Yogen Shah

