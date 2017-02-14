Katrina To Sara: Celebrities Make Karan Johar's Party a Night To Remember
There's no party as glamorous as that of Bollywood celebrities and Karan Johar's house parties are just a testament to that. The filmmaker threw a lavish party for his B-town friends. The celebrities turned out in droves and made it a night to remember.
Katrina Kaif, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jaqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha and Shradha Kapoor were all smiles as they posed for the camera. The leading ladies of Bollywood oozed a pretty casual chic vibe last night.
Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara was also present at the occasion. The nude makeup accentuated her natural beauty.
Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu and Tusshar Kapoor were also spotted as they arrived at the venue.
While the leading ladies looked comfy, the men took the casual style game up a notch. Sushant Singh sported a t-shirt that read 'comfortably single', Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in his usual style and Aditya Roy Kapur looked dashing in a black semi-formal shirt.
The young brigade of Bollywood including Harshvardhan Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Harshwardhan Rane, Sidharth Shukla and Karan Tacker was also present.
Filmmakers Ayan Mukherji and Zoya Akhtar joined them for the gala evening.
Shamita Shetty opted for a green sheath dress. Abhay Deol and Dino Morea also arrived in style.