When Katrina Kaif Turned Into a Fitness Trainer For Alia Bhatt

In the clip, while Katrina is seen motivating Alia, the actress is trying her best to finish her set.

News18.com

October 30, 2017, 7:51 AM IST
When Katrina Kaif Turned Into a Fitness Trainer For Alia Bhatt
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: It is a known fact that Katrina Kaif is one of the biggest fitness freaks in Bollywood. And fellow actor Alia Bhatt has expressed her fondness for Katrina and her regime time and again. Recently, the two combined when Katrina turned fitness trainer for Alia Bhatt, giving her some serious gym lessons

The 34-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen pushing Alia to do 300 squats with weights in absence of their trainer. "This is what happens when @yasminkarachiwala doesn't show up... You're doing good @aliaabhatt... Don't worry only 300 more squats..." Katrina captioned the video.

Credit: @Katrina Kaif

In the clip, while Katrina is seen motivating Alia, the star is trying her best to finish her set.

On the work front, Alia has just wrapped up the shoot of her film Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar, while
Katrina is all geared up for the release of Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Salman Khan.

