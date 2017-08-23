Katrina Kaif Wants To Star In Game Of Thrones; Looks Like Khaleesi's Got Competition
Katrina Kaif is clearly a huge fan of fantasy drama Game of Thrones.
Image: Instagram/ Katrina Kaif
Mumbai: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is a huge fan of fantasy drama Game of Thrones and if given a chance the actor would love to work in the HBO series.
Katrina posted on Instagram a picture from a recent photoshoot, in which she sports tribal inspired swimwear with heavy silver anklets, and expressed her desire to join the cast of the popular TV series.
"Can I be in #gameofthrones pleeeeeasseee... #ilovejonsnow #pleasetakemeintheshow moodyandbroodingismything," she captioned the photo.
Katrina, 34, made her Instagram debut in April this year and currently has 117 posts and 4.6 million followers.
The seventh season of Game of Thrones has reached its finale with only one episode left.
Katrina posted on Instagram a picture from a recent photoshoot, in which she sports tribal inspired swimwear with heavy silver anklets, and expressed her desire to join the cast of the popular TV series.
"Can I be in #gameofthrones pleeeeeasseee... #ilovejonsnow #pleasetakemeintheshow moodyandbroodingismything," she captioned the photo.
Katrina, 34, made her Instagram debut in April this year and currently has 117 posts and 4.6 million followers.
The seventh season of Game of Thrones has reached its finale with only one episode left.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Barcelona's Social Media Account Hacked; Reveals Di Maria 'Signing'
- Android 8.0 Oreo is Here While Only 1.2 Percent Users Are on Latest Android 7.1 OS
- 2017 Hyundai Verna Launched, Here's All You Need to Know
- World's Largest Samosa Smashes Guinness World Record in London
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother