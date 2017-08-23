Can I be in #gameofthrones pleeeeeasseee... #ilovejonsnow #pleasetakemeintheshow #moodyandbroodingismything @luismonteirophotography @anaitashroffadajania @vogueindia A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is a huge fan of fantasy drama Game of Thrones and if given a chance the actor would love to work in the HBO series.Katrina posted on Instagram a picture from a recent photoshoot, in which she sports tribal inspired swimwear with heavy silver anklets, and expressed her desire to join the cast of the popular TV series."Can I be in #gameofthrones pleeeeeasseee... #ilovejonsnow #pleasetakemeintheshow moodyandbroodingismything," she captioned the photo.Katrina, 34, made her Instagram debut in April this year and currently has 117 posts and 4.6 million followers.The seventh season of Game of Thrones has reached its finale with only one episode left.