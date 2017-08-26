Katy Perry Explains Why She Ended Feud With Calvin Harris

Singer Katy Perry has opened up why she decided to end her feud with DJ-producer Calvin Harris.Earlier this year, she teamed up with Harris for his hit song Feels, but the feelings weren't always mutual between the two.She recalled her "falling outs" with the DJ about eight years ago during which Perry had been feuding with his former girlfriend Taylor Swift, reports people.com.Speaking with Ryan Seacrest on his show, Perry explained: "We'd had little falling outs here and there. We'd had some public Twitter spats … Eight years or so had passed. It was time to put all that behind us."In 2011, Perry and Harris previously exchanged words on Twitter after Harris pulled out of Perry's tour dates. In addition, Perry seemingly responded to drama between Harris and Swift regarding the former couple's collaboration on his 2016 single This is what you came for.The singer also recalled how their resolution came about."We just bumped into each other and he said, ‘I think I have a song that maybe you should come check out,'" Perry said."I was like, ‘Cool,' because we had always meant to work together for years and years and years.""I came to the studio and he played me a bunch of unfinished but really solid moments for his new record. Then he played me this one part for this new song called Feels and I was like, ‘Oh yeah'. This is like my favourite song off the record. I was just down to do it," she added.