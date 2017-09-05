Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Spotted Together

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom reunited on the beach over the Labour Day weekend here.After being spotted together at the beach in California, the former couple added fuel to rumours that they are back together.This is the second time in a month that the stars were spotted hanging out since their March 2017 split.The source told eonline.com: "Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are back together. They never stopped loving each other. They are both working on making it right this time."They were spotted paddle boarding in the ocean over the weekend.As for what is going on with the two of them, the source added: "They wanted to initially take things slow but they love being together and travelling with each other so it just so happened to speed up. They are in a great place and hope this time it is going to work out. They are good travelling companions. They both love the outdoors."The source also added that the stars don't plan on announcing their new relationship status to the media and won't be making any statement that they are back together, but they have let their close family and friends know what's going on.Reconciliation rumours have been circulating ever since Perry and Bloom were caught getting cozy at singer Ed Sheeran's concert here on August 12.