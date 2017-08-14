Katy Perry Recalls Sing-Offs In Shower With Exes
Singer Katy Perry reminisces the time she spent with her past lovers by sharing a fond memory.
(Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Singer Katy Perry says she has had "sing-offs" with her former beaus in the past and that she tends to make up songs while showering.
"I've had several sing-offs with boyfriends. That's very fun -- singing in the shower and scrubbing," Perry told W magazine.
The 32-year-old says she cries to her own songs, reports etonline.com.
"My songs are so personal. Sometimes they are about people who are no longer in my life, or they're about unrequited love. I started out on tour last time and I couldn't perform a couple of the songs on the record because I was just too upset," Perry told W magazine.
On what inspires her songs, Perry says there are three different things which help her in penning her tracks.
"From Transcendental Meditation, where I rest and kind of restart my mind. Or during a massage. Or showering. I always have my phone on standby when I hop out of the shower."
"I've had several sing-offs with boyfriends. That's very fun -- singing in the shower and scrubbing," Perry told W magazine.
The 32-year-old says she cries to her own songs, reports etonline.com.
"My songs are so personal. Sometimes they are about people who are no longer in my life, or they're about unrequited love. I started out on tour last time and I couldn't perform a couple of the songs on the record because I was just too upset," Perry told W magazine.
On what inspires her songs, Perry says there are three different things which help her in penning her tracks.
"From Transcendental Meditation, where I rest and kind of restart my mind. Or during a massage. Or showering. I always have my phone on standby when I hop out of the shower."
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janmashtami 2017: Celebrate The Day With Lord Krishna Inspired Playlist
- Independence Day 2017 – Five Cars That Changed the Indian Automotive History
- Bench Strength and Depth in Squad Make Kohli's India a Top Team
- Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection
- Here's a List Of All The Records 'Despacito' Broke On YouTube