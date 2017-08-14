Katy Perry Recalls Sing-Offs In Shower With Exes

Singer Katy Perry says she has had "sing-offs" with her former beaus in the past and that she tends to make up songs while showering."I've had several sing-offs with boyfriends. That's very fun -- singing in the shower and scrubbing," Perry told W magazine.The 32-year-old says she cries to her own songs, reports etonline.com."My songs are so personal. Sometimes they are about people who are no longer in my life, or they're about unrequited love. I started out on tour last time and I couldn't perform a couple of the songs on the record because I was just too upset," Perry told W magazine.On what inspires her songs, Perry says there are three different things which help her in penning her tracks."From Transcendental Meditation, where I rest and kind of restart my mind. Or during a massage. Or showering. I always have my phone on standby when I hop out of the shower."