Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Back With New Features Video-A-Friend, Digital Currency

This year, the show received a record breaking registration of 19.8 million over seven days.

IANS

Updated:August 24, 2017, 8:48 AM IST
Amitabh/Twitter account
Mumbai: Kaun Banega Crorepati, the game-changing knowledge-based game show hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, in its ninth season will have new features like Video-A-Friend instead of the old Phone-A-Friend, and the winners will get the prize money directly in their account instead of getting a huge cheque.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, starting on Sony Entertainment Television from August 28, will have new lifelines. A life-line Jodidaar has been introduced, wherein the participant can bring along a partner to join him/her on the hot seat.

The game will be made more exciting with the introduction of a jackpot question for Rs 7 crore -- an all or nothing deal, where all the remaining lifelines of the contestants will terminate. The iconic huge cheques will be replaced with digital currency transferred directly into the winner's account, read a statement from the channel.

"We are happy to present a fast-paced, thrilling, technologically upgraded season 9 of KBC," said Danish Khan, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Sony Entertainment Television.

Some special episodes will see Big B inviting real-life heroes, who will not only be given an opportunity to play the game, but also be provided a platform to reach out to the country in support of their cause.

Amitabh said the show is meaningful for viewers and "close to my heart".

This year, the show received a record breaking registration of 19.8 million over seven days.



