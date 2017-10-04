Image courtesy: Sony TV

Not everyday does one get a chance to become a millionaire and Anamika Majumdar calls herself lucky to have had that opportunity. A vivacious, focused and highly ambitious woman, who has been running her own NGO 'FAITH IN INDIA - Female Aura Initiated Towards Hope' since last 3 years, has become the first contestant to win Rs 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9.41-year-old Anamika hails from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, where she stays with her husband of 15 years and two children- a son and a daughter. In an exclusive interview with News18.com, she opens up about her family, ambitions and life after winning the huge prize on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show.Aisa lagta hai zindagi ek dum se badal gayi. People have started respecting me more. I'm happy that now my NGO is also getting recognition. Only god knows how hard I have tried for this day," says Anamika, who brought her mother, Sabita Basu, as Jodidaar on the show.The episode, which saw Anamika turn crorepati, was aired last night on Sony TV. She says she might appear confident on screen while answering all the questions, but she only knew how nervous she was."Right now, we all are watching the episode. My family is quite excited. It was not that easy to play. Amitabh ji was also there and his persona is something that's enough to make you feel nervous."How did she know almost everything? "I only did preparation for 15 days. And I think this much amount of time is enough to prepare. But I was very focused as I wanted to win it at any cost. I thought that was my last chance to do something for my NGO."A B.com graduate, Anamika, always wanted to do something for underprivileged children, but she says due to insufficient funds she had to face a lot of difficulties in setting up the NGO.Her husband, Satya Priya Majumdar, also did not use to appreciate her involvement at work as he felt that she was not able to give their children enough time."Now that my NGO is doing well and I have also won big on the KBC, everybody is fine. They are supporting me. Initially, all women have to combat problems because our society is such and you can't really do much about it," explains Anamika on establishing her organisation, which works for the betterment and education of children."I'm happy that now I'll be able to do something for my NGO and those kids who need me."What about her own kids? "They are sensible and mature enough to understand things on their own," says Anamika adding, "My children don't need money. They need good education and I think I'm already providing them that."Anamika emphasises that she is certain that education would help her kids become much evolved and better human being in life and not money.Apne bachhon ko achcha banane ke liye jo karna hoga main karungi. Unko paise ki zaroorat nahi hai, she adds.