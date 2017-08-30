Kaun Banega Crorepati: Episode 2 Was As Interesting as The First

Kaun Banega Crorepati's August 28 episode saw the comeback of an epic TV game show hosted by none other than the greatest star of all times and India’s favorite host – Amitabh Bachchan. KBC has its own cult following, a dedicated fan base with people hailing from all age groups.As enthralling as the first episode was the second one, that aired on August 29 on Sony TV. However, masses haven’t been able to get over the phenomenal feeling and nostalgia of seeing Big B on the small screen again.The second episode of KBC Season 9 started off with a flashback of the emotional story of Shree Kishan Yadav who was continued from yesterday’s episode. The man had been playing well and had won ₹12,50,000 in a smooth run however, failed to go beyond this and answered the 13th question wrong. He had in the course of these 13 questions exhausted all his 3 main lifelines and while pondering on the last i.e. 13th question he also exhausted his additional lifeline, Jodidaar that has been introduced in Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9 itself. The money was transferred to him Digitally and soon after he bid adieu to the show and Amitabh Bachchan.On his departure, in order to shortlist a contestant for the hot seat, the fast 5 was played again and Zareena Salim was selected and became the next lucky one to come on the hot seat. Her time on the hot seat however was short lived as she used all of her 4 lifelines one after another, despite the moderate and easy level of questions being asked in the game. Soon after on the 6th question, the audiences gave up all hope they had for her and to shortlist the next contestant fast 5 was played again.This time Archana Vyas got lucky, she exuded confidence and has so far played fairly well and has also added a zing to the entertainment factor. But alas! Time ran out and she is now a rollover contestant and you’ll have to tune in tonight at 9pm on Sony TV, to know what fate has in store for the lady.