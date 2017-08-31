Kaun Banega Crorepati Episode 3: Contestants On The Show Are As Entertaining As Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan seems impressed with the quick wit and entertainment element that participants bring to Kaun Banega Crorepati. The third episode started off with the rollover contestant from the episode two, Archana Vyas the woman from UP who is in the field of cyber services and believes in smart work.Everyone was quite impressed by her confidence as well as her knowledge and she was also complimented by the host himself for her knowledge. She got stuck at a Bollywood question - “which movie won the best film award for social issues in 2017?” and exhausted two of her lifelines, 50-50 along with the newest addition to the lifelines, Jodidaar. Ultimately she went for the first option, that was Pink, and moved on to the next question. She also answered a question on budget within 10 seconds, with so much of confidence that everybody was convinced of her immense knowledge.However, when it came to question 11 pertaining to the name of the state that doesn’t share the boundary with Myanmar she was totally helpless and despite using her last lifeline “Video call a friend” she got it wrong and her journey on the show ended. During the course of 10 questions, she earned a lump sum amount of Rs 3,20,000. She played well both in the game as well as with her amazing one liners. Soon after Archana and Big B took a selfie, the entire cycle of selecting the next candidate was repeated.The question was posed for the fastest five round and the contestant who got lucky was Mahipal Singh. He hails from Rajasthan and is a teacher who only teaches girls as he wants to educate them and bring them at par with their male counterparts. This quick witted artist was no less than Archana and had an X-Factor in his personality that impressed not just the audiences but Big B as well. He was lackadaisical while answering the questions, ignoring the ticking “time bomb” and explaining the reason behind every answer.He won Rs. 10,000 and soon after when he reached the 9th question, unfortunately, time for the show to end and he became a rollover contestant for the next episode.