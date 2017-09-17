Kaun Banega Crorepati Episode Featuring Maths Genius Tops TRP Rating
The particular Kaun Banega Crorepati episode is said to have received 6,798,000 impressions.
Image: Twitter/ Amitabh Bachchan
Mumbai: An episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season nine featuring Anand Kumar, a mathematician and founder of educational programme Super 30, has topped the Target rating points (TRP).
A post from the handle Bachchan World read: "Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings: Week 36 (2017); KBC soars up to 1 slot. The magic of Amitabh Bachchan continues."
To which, Amitabh, who hosts the show, replied: "Oh. Did not realise this. Thank you world."
The episode, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television on September 2, is said to have received 6,798,000 impressions.
Anand was invited as a special guest on the knowledge-based game show. After answering to seven questions, with assistance from his former student Anup Kumar, Anand won Rs 25 lakh.
A biopic on Anand is also in the works. To be helmed by director Vikas Bahl, the film will reportedly star actor Hrithik Roshan.
