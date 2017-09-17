Kaun Banega Crorepati Episode Featuring Maths Genius Tops TRP Rating

Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) Ratings: Week 36 (2017); KBC soars up to 1 slot . The Magic of @SrBachchan continue. pic.twitter.com/zGul8MAs1H — BACHCHAN WORLD (@BachchanWorld) September 16, 2017

: An episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season nine featuring Anand Kumar, a mathematician and founder of educational programme Super 30, has topped the Target rating points (TRP).A post from the handle Bachchan World read: "Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings: Week 36 (2017); KBC soars up to 1 slot. The magic of Amitabh Bachchan continues."To which, Amitabh, who hosts the show, replied: "Oh. Did not realise this. Thank you world."The episode, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television on September 2, is said to have received 6,798,000 impressions.Anand was invited as a special guest on the knowledge-based game show. After answering to seven questions, with assistance from his former student Anup Kumar, Anand won Rs 25 lakh.A biopic on Anand is also in the works. To be helmed by director Vikas Bahl, the film will reportedly star actor Hrithik Roshan.