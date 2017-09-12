KBC Season 9 Episode 11: When Overconfidence Drives Contestants to Exit the Game

Kaun Banega Crorepati Episode 11 was yet another enthralling episode that started off with a few words of wisdom from Big B and soon after the fastest finger first was played, which sent Satyabala - an eye specialist hailing from Bangalore on the hotseat. This lady amazed the audiences and Big B alike by answering the initial 5 questions like it’s a rapid fire round and within no time won Rs. 10,000, successfully crossing the first level.However, as soon as she started with the second level she was quick but careless. Despite having 3 lifelines intact she chose to go with her instinct and ultimately got it wrong thus taking home a cash prize of only ₹10,000.As soon as Satyabala walked off the set, fastest finger was played again and this time Rajesh Kainthla from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh became the lucky contestant to sit on the hot seat opposite Big B.Rajesh went on about how much he adores Big B and was the same as previous contestant, quick yet careless, he successfully answered 7 questions and had exhausted 2 lifelines, but messed up on the 8th question worth ₹40,000 which was – “which of these big cats does not have the ability to roar?” Rajesh chose ‘Jaguar’ as his answer, however the correct answer was Snow Leopard and Rajesh could only take home a cash prize of ₹10,000. Big B sure was disappointed as he tried to tip Rajesh off about his wrong answer but unfortunately, he didn’t pay any heed to it.As soon as the cash prize was digitally transferred to Rajesh’s account he left and fastest finger first was played again. This time Simiran Mohapatra became lucky however, the buzzer went off before she could begin the game and became the rollover contestant for today.