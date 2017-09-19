KBC Season 9 Episode 16: Professional Chess Player from Chandigarh Quits at the Right Time

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9 Episode 16 begun by Big B introducing the 10 new contestants who will be playing the fastest finger first this week and compete to sit on the hot seat.Soon after, fastest finger first was played and Shweta Rathore from Chandigarh, who is also a professional chess player, got the opportunity of sitting on the hot seat opposite Big B.Surprisingly, Shweta exhausted 2 of her lifelines in the first level itself. She got stuck on “who is the singer of the song?” the song played was ‘Jeena Jeena’ from the movie, Badlapur she was confused between Arijit Singh and Atif Aslam and used the 50-50 lifeline after which she chose Atif Aslam which was the right answer, Shweta also mentioned that this happened to be her favorite song.Shweta Rathore soon after exhausted the other 2 lifelines as well by the time she had earned only ₹20,000 however she played quite well and managed to win ₹1,60,000. Further she decided to quit rather than answering the next question worth ₹3,20,000 which was – “which of the following personalities is a grandson of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, Independent India’s 2nd Governor-General?” even though she decided to quit, she had to choose an answer so she chose Raghuram Rajan which would’ve been the wrong answer as the right answer was Gopalkrishana Gandhi, so lucky her who decided to quit at the right moment and took home ₹1.6 lakhs as the cash prize.After Shweta’s selfie moment, fastest finger first was played again and this time Gautam Kohli from Delhi got lucky by answering in 5.03 seconds. Gautam revealed that even though he is an engineer he desires to be a standup comedian and is also an avid dog lover. Gautam played confidently and won ₹20,000 in a smooth streak whereas he got stuck on the seventh question worth ₹40,000 which was – “which of these can be estimated from the color of the nose of a lion?” he exhausted two life lines – video call a friend and 50-50 on the same question. Ultimately, he chose ‘age’ which was the right answer and he won ₹40,000.Alas! The time was up and so he became the rollover contestant for tonight’s episode. Tune in tonight at 9pm on Sony TV to know how much Gautam manages to take home!