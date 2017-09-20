KBC Season 9 Episode 17: Gautam Kohli Wins ₹1.6 Lakhs; Umesh Sahu's Presence Brings Anticipation for Tonight’s Episode

Kaun Banega Crorepati Episode 17 of Season 9 started with the rollover contestant from Delhi, Gautam Kohli. The contestant had earlier played quite well but had exhausted all of his lifelines.Big B wanted Gautam to cross the 10th question however he got stuck on the 10th question which was – “Who is the 1st player from Afghanistan to play in the IPL?” he decided to use his last lifeline of Jodidaar on the question and called his mother unfortunately she absolutely had no idea as to the answer and so she advised him to quit. Gautam chose to quit but chose Rashid Khan as his answer which would’ve been the right answer and won him ₹3,20,000 had he not decided to quit the show. But anyway he took home a cash prize of ₹1,60,000 and was content with it.Soon after, the fastest fingers first were played again and this time Umesh Kumar Sahu from Chattisgarh became the lucky contestant by answering the question in just 2.94 seconds.Umesh is working and simultaneously also takes care of 30 children from the Naxalite affected areas, psychologically, financially as well as educationally and every month at least 40-50% of his salary is spent on taking care of these children.Further, as soon as Umesh started answering the questions he smoothly and rapidly answered the first 5 questions and crossed the first level without exhausting any of his lifelines. Further after crossing the first level, he gifted an autobiographical book, Meri Yatra penned down by a 15-year-old student of his which enlists the experience that these children went through.Umesh was playing incredibly well, however, got stuck on 9th question worth ₹1,60,000 which was – “which of these is a metal which in its pure form, is silvery white in appearance?” he used the audience poll lifeline and further chose ‘Tin’ as his answer which is the right answer and he won ₹1,60,000.Umesh answered 11 questions successfully and has won ₹6,40,000 so far, let's see how much he takes home and whether we get the 1st Crorepati for this season or not.